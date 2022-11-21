Polysius name and brand returns to Indonesia with new office

21 November 2022

On 15 November 2022, PT thyssenkrupp Polysius Indonesia held its new office inauguration at Tempo Scan Tower, 28th floor, JI.H.R. Rasuna Said No. 3-4, Jakarta, Indonesia. The inauguration ceremony was conducted in the presence of Lukas Schoeneck, regional CEO of Business Unit Polysius in Asia Pacific, as well as Ridwan Setiawan, country manager in Indonesia, who will lead the new office.

Speaking at the event, Mr Schoeneck commented, “With this new office, we are celebrating the return of the name and brand Polysius in one of the most important and energetic markets in the Asia Pacific. We look forward to reshaping our focus in the cement industry on providing more local service solutions and on building a sustainable future together with our clients, especially in transforming the cement industry with our #grey2green initiative."



Even though thyssenkrupp has been present in Indonesia for many decades, the reintroduction of the brand Polysius and its new office is strategically necessary to allow a stronger business focus into a growing dynamic Indonesian cement market, according to the company. The office will focus on providing a significantly broader scope of locally service-driven solutions and will allow for accelerating the development of sustainable solutions, notably to ensure that Indonesia reaches its carbon emission reduction target by 41 per cent by 2030.





Published under