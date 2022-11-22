Titan America completes conversion to low-carbon cement

22 November 2022

Titan America LLC is proud to announce the full conversion of its cement plants to the production of Type IL Portland-limestone cement, a low-carbon construction material. Titan Cement Group has committed to limit global warming to 1.5˚ C and deliver net zero concrete by 2050.

Titan America highlighted that it is the first US-based cement company to fully convert to Type IL cement and is positioning to boost its supply chain with the construction of two 70,000t storage domes, both earmarked to store and serve customers with lower-carbon products. Each dome will significantly increase Titan's capacity to provide Type IL cement for expected infrastructure construction and growth in the communities it serves, the company said in a statement.



"I would like to thank all members of the Titan America team who are able and energized to provide the highest performing products to our customers, and do so with our 2030 goals for a sustainable future at top of mind," says Bill Zarkalis, president and CEO of Titan America. "Our conversion to 100 per cent Type IL production and our expanded investments to deliver lower carbon products and solutions to customers showcase the progress we have made and our commitment to accelerate our contribution to addressing climate change."



Titan America partnered with customers in New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida to champion the low carbon cement for use in their concrete.

In February 2022, Titan's Essex Cement, a key cement supplier in the state of New Jersey, announced it would be distributing Type IL exclusively. Comparatively, Titan's reduction of CO­2 emissions over the last year is equivalent to the offset achieved by planting 17,000 trees.





