Heidelberg Materials acquires RWG Holding GmbH

25 November 2022

Heidelberg Materials has acquired Germany-based RWG Holding GmbH, an integrated provider in the demolition and construction materials recycling sector and market leader in the greater Berlin area. According to Heidelberg Materials, the acquisition will strengthen its circular materials offering to meet the growing demand for sustainable building materials. The processing of concrete demolition waste will allow Heidelberg Materials to increasingly prioritise recycled aggregates over primary raw materials and to offer ready-mixed concrete with a high recycling share in the greater Berlin area.

“With the acquisition of RWG, we are substantially strengthening our activities in the circular economy,” said Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the managing board at Heidelberg Materials. “We want to offer circular alternatives for half of our concrete products by 2030. In this regard, the recovery of building materials and concrete recycling make a decisive contribution and are key to achieving our ambitious sustainability and CO 2 reduction targets. With its expertise and assets in Germany's capital, RWG is the ideal company to complement our portfolio in the German market. I am very pleased to welcome RWG's 250 employees to the Heidelberg Materials family.”

The acquisition, which is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023, includes three recycling centres across Berlin and a demolition business with an annual revenue of EUR50m.

