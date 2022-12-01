Spanish cement demand slips 0.4% in October

ICR Newsroom By 01 December 2022

Cement demand in Spain has edged down by 0.4 per cent YoY to 1,264,554t in October 2022, according to the country’s cement association, Oficemen. The fall represents a six-month decline since May.



Exports from Spain were down 22 per cent YoY in September, resulting in a 20 per cent drop in the year to date of 20 per cent.



Imports decline by 55 per cent YoY on the back of falling domestic consumption, but in the year to date they have increased 14.5 per cent YoY.



“In the first 10 months of the year we have stopped exporting 1.2Mt of cement and clinker, and, at the same time, our country has imported almost the same volume of these materials. Cement and clinker that are produced in our country under the highest environmental standards and with higher energy costs,” said Oficemen General Director, Aniceto Zaragoza.

