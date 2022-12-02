Votorantim Cimentos announces stricter emissions target

02 December 2022

Votorantim Cimentos has revised its decarbonisation target to 475kg of CO 2 per tonne of cement by 2030. The company’s new global target is 8.7 per cent lower than the target of 520kg of CO 2 per tonne of cement previously announced as part of its 2030 Sustainability Commitments.

The new Scope 1 target, which refers to CO 2 emissions generated directly by company operations, was approved by the SBTi (Science Based Target initiative) and represents a reduction of 24.8 per cent compared to base year 2018. Through this new public commitment, Votorantim Cimentos is aligning its emission reduction targets with the ambition of the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to below 2˚ Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, while also pursuing efforts to limit the increase to 1.5˚ Celsius.

“The fight against the negative effects of climate change is at the heart of our strategy and reflects our focus on competitiveness and on creating a positive legacy. The most competitive businesses will be those with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions. After all, the environmental crisis is also an economic and social crisis. The validation of our new target by SBTi reinforces our commitment and continuous efforts toward the net-zero agenda,” said Álvaro Lorenz, global director of sustainability, institutional relations, product development and engineering at Votorantim Cimentos.

Published under