Dongwu Cement chief investment officer resigns

05 December 2022

Mr Chen Xuanlin has resigned as non-executive director and chief investment officer of Dongwu Cement International, effective from 2 December 2022. According to the company, Mr Chen is leaving to “pursue his career development and concentrate on his own business engagement.”

“Mr Chen has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters with respect to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited,” it added in a statement. “The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr Chen for his valuable contributions to the company during his tenure of office.”

