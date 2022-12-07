Groundbreaking at JK Cement's Madhya Pradesh grinding plant

JK Cement has performed a groundbreaking ceremony for its 1.5Mta greenfield grinding unit in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. Construction and installation activities have commenced with an investment of INR4000m (US$48.5m)

Currently, JK Cement has two operating units in the state, a greenfield integrated cement plant at Panna and a wall putty plant in the district of Katni. The company plans to increase its cement production capacity to 25Mta by FY2024-25 and has developed a roadmap for 30Mta of cement capacity in the next few years.



With the latest additions, including a newly built grinding unit at Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) along with its integrated cement plant in Panna, the overall capacity will reach 20.5Mta once the Ujjain unit is commissioned.

