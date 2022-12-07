Groundbreaking at JK Cement's Madhya Pradesh grinding plant

JK Cement has performed a groundbreaking ceremony for its 1.5Mta greenfield grinding unit in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. Construction and installation activities have commenced with an investment of INR4000m (US$48.5m)
Currently, JK Cement has two operating units in the state, a greenfield integrated cement plant at Panna and a wall putty plant in the district of Katni. The company plans to increase its cement production capacity to 25Mta by FY2024-25 and has developed a roadmap for 30Mta of cement capacity in the next few years.
With the latest additions, including a newly built grinding unit at Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) along with its integrated cement plant in Panna, the overall capacity will reach 20.5Mta once the Ujjain unit is commissioned.Published under Cement News