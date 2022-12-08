Iran sees 4% increase in cement exports

Iran exported 7.6Mt of cement in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2021-October 2022), according to data from the Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry. This marks a four per cent increase on the same period a year earlier.

In total last year, Iran exported 14.4Mt of cement, putting it in fourth place among the world’s leading cement exporters. Meanwhile, 2021 saw Iran produce 63Mt of cement, making it the seventh biggest cement producer in the world, reports Tehran Times.

According to the publication, Iran is currently home to 96 active cement product lines across 74 cement plants, at least half of which are less than 10 years’ old.

