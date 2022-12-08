Saudi cement sales rise 5% in November

The aggregate sales of 17 Saudi cement producers rose one per cent YoY to 4.8Mt in November 2022, according to Yamama Cement Co’s data. Locally, nine market players reported sales growth, led by United Cement Co with 110 per cent YoY, followed by Northern Region Cement Co with 54 per cent YoY.

Eight cement producers reported lower sales, including Umm Al-Qura Cement Co with a fall of 46 per cent YoY. Al Jouf Cement Co had the next largest drop in sales at 22 per cent YoY.

Seven companies exported 239,000t of cement in November. Saudi Cement Co (SCC) led the way with 143,000t of exports.

Clinker production decreased by four per cent to 4.8Mt in the same month, compared to 5Mt in November 2021. The clinker stock edged down 0.5 per cent to 34.8Mt at the end of November, compared to 35Mt a year earlier.

Six companies exported clinker in November. Yanbu Cement Co was the top exporter with 244,000t. It was followed by Southern Province Cement Co with 173,000t.

