Holcim Bulgaria awarded 35-year concession

08 December 2022

The Bulgarian government has granted Holcim Bulgaria a concession for the Marudnicite West sand and gravel deposit near Sofia for 35 years. The deposit is located between the villages of Negovan and Chepintsi on the northeastern outskirts of the city.

Holcim Bulgaria plans to invest over BGN2.6m (US$1.4m) to ensure extraction and pre-production activities at the site for the duration of the concession, reports SeeNews. The company is expected to pay out more than BGN5m in concession payments over the 35-year period, 50 per cent of which will go to the Sofia municipality on account of the site’s location.



A concession for the eastern part of the Marundnicite deposit was not granted, as it lands within an area designated for the development of municipal infrastructure.

