Cement Australia installs KC8 CO2 capture technology

09 December 2022

Australia-based KC8 Capture Technologies is installing a demonstration plant to capture CO2 at Cement Australia’s plant in Gladstone, Queensland. KC8’s solvent-based carbon capture processes are capable of capturing up to 95 per cent of CO2 from heavy industry sources, such as cement plants, according to the company.

Reported in Financial Review, the project is called PACER - Potassium Carbonate Absorption for Clinker Emissions Reduction - and is expected to be built by the second quarter of 2023 with testing and full operations to follow.

“The PACER project objectives directly support Cement Australia’s decarbonisation road map and pathway to net zero carbon emissions,” said Cement Australia chief executive, Rob Davies.

