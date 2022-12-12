Lafarge Egypt to increase AR rate to 50%

Lafarge Egypt plans to increase its alternative fuel rate to 50 per cent in the near future. Speaking at the Euromoney Egypt Conference 2022 in Cairo last week, Ahmed Khalifa, chief financial officer and IT director at Lafarge Egypt, said the company had already reached 20 per cent alternative fuel use as part of its vision on transition to energy mix, according to Egypt’s 2050 strategy, reports Mist News.

“We in Lafarge Egypt are promoting and contributing towards transforming into a circular economy; diversifying energy resources from alternative fuels derived from waste, by-products, and biomass,” said Mr Khalifa.

