Coolbrook achieves first demonstration of its RotoDynamic Technology

14 December 2022

Coolbrook has conducted the first live pilot of its RotoDynamic Technology to electrify high-temperature industrial processes. Hosted at the Brightlands Chemlot Campus in Gelleen, The Netherlands, on 12 December 2022, the demonstration marked the technology’s debut activation in an industrially relevant environment setting the scene.

The large-scale pilot plant will demonstrate the performance of the RotoDynamic Technology (RDT) for steam cracking in petrochemicals (RotoDynamic Reactor, RDR) as well as high-temperature process heating across various industry sectors (RotoDynamic Heater, RDH), such as cement production. The plant is designed to generate process temperatures of around 1000˚C with 100 per cent renewable electric power, marking a major milestone towards CO 2 -free manufacturing in heavy industries. Once implemented at scale, the RDT has the potential to reach temperatures of 1700˚C and cut over 2bnt of annual CO 2 emissions when applied to heavy industry.

“It was an honour to be able to show our technology in action after a decade of development,” said Ilpo Kuokkanen, executive chairman of Coolbrook. “We made history by proving that electrification can deliver the temperatures that industrial manufacturers need to achieve CO 2 -free production. Sharing this moment with our commercial and academic partners was a pivotal moment in our goal of full commercial production by 2024.”

The next milestone for Coolbrook’s RotoDynamic technology is to deploy the technology in commercial demonstration projects at customer sites aimed to be operational in 2024.



Coolbrook has announced partnerships with Shell, Braskem, CEMEX, UltraTech Cement and ArcelorMittal to accelerate and deploy the technology in industrial facilities. Full commercial deployment of the technology is expected to start by 2025.

