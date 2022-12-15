Mondi opens Moroccan paper bagging factory

Mondi has started production at its EUR16m greenfield bagging plant in Tangier, Morocco, which can produce 100m paper bags each year.

This brings Mondi’s total production capacity in West Africa to over 500m bags annually, helping to meet the growing customer demand for paper bags in the region. This plant is Mondi’s fourth site in West Africa (in addition to two other plants in Morocco and one in Ivory Coast).

The sack kraft paper used by these locations is produced by Mondi, helping to ensure security of supply of packaging materials to the region’s building industry. In addition, Tangier is ideally located within a free economic trade zone making it well positioned to supply to neighbouring countries.

