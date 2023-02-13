Century Peak Cement announces first sales

13 February 2023

Century Peak Cement Manufacturing Corp (CPCMC), a subsidiary of Century Peak Holdings Corp (CPM), has begun selling cement in Visayas, an archipelago in the Philippines, having received the quality standard certification for its products. According to Manila Bulletin, the company’s plant in Pinamungajan, Cebu, has its own pier to enable efficient distribution via barge anywhere in the country.

“We are looking at the markets where we can make an impact and the Visayas region, particularly in Cebu, Palawan, Mindoro, Bohol and Dumaguete, are included in our initial phase of distribution,” said CPCMC Vice President for Finance, Katrina Keng. “We are also targeting underserved localities that may not have much option in terms of cement brands and, by doing so, create for consumers a choice.”





Published under