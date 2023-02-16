CemNet.com » Cement News » El Salvador sees increase in Portland cement price

El Salvador sees increase in Portland cement price

El Salvador sees increase in Portland cement price
By ICR Newsroom
16 February 2023


Average bagged cement prices in El Salvador saw YoY increases in January 2023, according to the country’s construction chamber, CASALCO.

The price of a 42.5kg bag of Portland cement for ex-works delivery  increased 6.1 per cent US$8.58 in January 2023 from US$8.09 in January 2022.

At retail level, the price of the same bag increased by 3.7 per cent YoY to US$9.16 from US$8.83 in January 2022.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: El Salvador Central America cement price Casalco 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com