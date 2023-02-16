El Salvador sees increase in Portland cement price

Average bagged cement prices in El Salvador saw YoY increases in January 2023, according to the country’s construction chamber, CASALCO.
The price of a 42.5kg bag of Portland cement for ex-works delivery increased 6.1 per cent US$8.58 in January 2023 from US$8.09 in January 2022.
At retail level, the price of the same bag increased by 3.7 per cent YoY to US$9.16 from US$8.83 in January 2022.
