El Salvador sees increase in Portland cement price

ICR Newsroom By 16 February 2023

Average bagged cement prices in El Salvador saw YoY increases in January 2023, according to the country’s construction chamber, CASALCO.



The price of a 42.5kg bag of Portland cement for ex-works delivery increased 6.1 per cent US$8.58 in January 2023 from US$8.09 in January 2022.



At retail level, the price of the same bag increased by 3.7 per cent YoY to US$9.16 from US$8.83 in January 2022.

