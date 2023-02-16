LafargeHolcim Bangladesh appoints new CEO

16 February 2023

The Board of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) has announced the appointment of Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury as the new CEO for the company.

Iqbal Chowdhury will succeed Rajesh Surana who has been promoted to area manager of east and south africa region for Holcim Group.

Iqbal Chowdhury is the first Bangladeshi CEO of LHBL. He is a widely experienced professional with a strong commercial and financial track record spanning over a 22-years career in reputed multinational companies in the country. He has been the CFO at LHBL since 2017 and was made the COO recently.

Prior to joining LHBL, Iqbal was CFO for Marico Bangladesh where he spent 11 years. He also worked in Berger Paints and Avery Dennison. He is an MBA in Finance and also a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Secretaries (ICSB).

Published under