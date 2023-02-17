Holcim acquires FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH

17 February 2023

Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire FDT Flachdach Technologie GmbH (FDT), a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic roofs with a strong presence in fast-growing European markets with 2022 net sales of EUR50m. As a technology and sustainability leader in its sector, FDT will complement Holcim’s integrated roofing offer and strengthen the geographical footprint of the business. With this acquisition, Holcim roofing systems will exceed US$4bn in net sales ahead of schedule, accoridng to the company.

Jan Jenisch, CEO of Holcim, said, "By acquiring FDT we are further expanding our Solutions & Products business to become a global leader in roofing systems. Due to its leadership in technology and sustainability as well as its strong customer relationships, FDT will be a cornerstone of our continued expansion into the most attractive European roofing markets. I am excited to further grow and strengthen FDT’s business and welcome all 180 employees to the Holcim family."

FDT was founded in 1873 as “Schildkröt Werke” and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, with locations across Germany, France and Belgium. With its three product lines, roofing membranes, light systems and acid protection, FDT offers cost-efficient, innovative and flexible solutions for waterproof roof systems that meet the highest quality standards in the industry. FDT is a sustainability leader and offers Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its products and has a clear commitment to circularity with its participation in the recycling system ROOFCOLLECT.

