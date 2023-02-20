Ambuja Cements 'preferred bidder' for Odisha limestone block

20 February 2023

Ambuja Cements has been announced as the “preferred bidder” for the Uskalvagu limestone block in Malkangiri district, Odisha. According to Livemint, the company has not revealed the bid amount for the block but said it is spread over 547 hectares with estimated limestone resources of 141Mt.

“The company shall get the statutory licences and permits related to mining operations to be declared a 'successful bidder' and subsequently enter into a 'Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA)' with Government of Odisha to commence the mining operation,” said Ambuja Cements.

Published under