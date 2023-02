Of the INR9220m proposed acquisition cost, Sagar Cements plans to raise a debt of INR6000m and equity of INR3220m. The acquisition gives Sagar Cements a 95 per cent stake in Andhra Cements with the public holding the remaining five per cent.

Andhra Cements operates two cement plants – the 1Mta Durga Cement Works in Dachepalli and the 0.6Mta Visaka Cement Works in Vishakapatnam – both of which are currently closed.