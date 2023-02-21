Plants reopen as Adani resolves freight rate dispute

21 February 2023

Adani Cement has announced that ACC and Ambuja Cements will resume operations at two plants in Himachal Pradesh, India, after resolving issues over freight rates. According to Reuters, all stakeholders have amicably resolved the issues on freight rates and operations at the Gagal and Darlaghat plants would resume on 21 February 2023.

The parties have reportedly agreed to what equates to a 10-12 per cent cut in overall freight rates from that date. The two plants have been shut for more than eight weeks months due to deadlocked negotiations between Adani Group's cement business and Himachal Pradesh-based truck drivers, government officials and truckers have said.

