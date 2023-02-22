Holcim Spain invests EUR8m in AF at Toledo plant

ICR Newsroom By 22 February 2023

Holcim España has invested EUR8m in expanding its alternative fuel facilities at its Villaluenga de la Sagra cement plant in Toledo, Castilla-La Mancha province.



The investment enables the plant to achieve a thermal substitution rate of 85 per cent and manage around 100,000t of waste. As a result, the Villaluenga de la Sagra works will reduce its CO 2 emissions by more than 30,000tpa.



Carmen Díaz, CEO of Holcim España, said: “With this new module, we celebrate another step in our green growth in Castilla-La Mancha and the opening of a new era of sustainable growth. We are at the forefront of decarbonising construction throughout its entire life cycle, to build a net-zero future that works for people and the planet. By using waste that reaches the end of its useful life or from construction and demolition to turn it into new solutions and energy sources, we are helping to accelerate the transition towards circular construction.”







Published under