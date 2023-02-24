UltraTech commissions solar plant at Dalla

ICR Newsroom By 24 February 2023

UltraTech Cement inaugurated a 9.50MWp DC solar power plant at its Dalla plant as part of drive to source its energy from 100 per cent renewable energy sources by 2050.



The total power consumption of the plant is currently approximately 27MW and the new solar power plant accounts for around a third of this demand, according to Dalla’s plant manager, Rahul Saighal. It is expected that the 1MW reduction of coal-based power consumption will lower CO2 emissions by 820kg.

Published under