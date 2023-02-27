Yamama Cement to exceed 30,000tpd clinker production

27 February 2023

Saudi Arabia-based Yamama Cement Company expects its clinker production to exceed 30,000tpd following the launch of commercial operations at its new factory and relocation of its seventh production line to the new facility, said the company's CEO Jehad bin Abdulaziz Al-Rasheed. The expected completion date for the relocation project is the second half of 2025, reports Zawya.

The company has signed an agreement with China’s Sinoma Overseas Development Company to relocate and install the seventh production line from the old factory to the new factory, at an estimated cost of SAR830m (US$221m).

The cement producer is forecasting four per cent growth in domestic cement demand to 48Mt in 2023, rising to 49.4Mt in 2024, 50.9Mt in 2025 and 52.4Mt in 2026.

