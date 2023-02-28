CemNet.com » Cement News » Arabian Cement posts 12% rise in profits in 2022

Arabian Cement posts 12% rise in profits in 2022

Arabian Cement posts 12% rise in profits in 2022
By ICR Newsroom
28 February 2023


Saudi-Arabia-based Arabian Cement has reported net profits after zakat and tax of SAR181m (US$48.3m) in 2022, representing a YoY increase of 12.1 per cent from SAR161.5m.

The company saw a six per cent decline in revenues to SAR970.9m in 2022, up from SAR1.03bn in 2021.

Earnings per share grew to SAR1.81 from SAR1.62 in 2021.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Saudi Arabia Middle East Arabian Cement business results 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com