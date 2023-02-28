Arabian Cement posts 12% rise in profits in 2022

Saudi-Arabia-based Arabian Cement has reported net profits after zakat and tax of SAR181m (US$48.3m) in 2022, representing a YoY increase of 12.1 per cent from SAR161.5m.
The company saw a six per cent decline in revenues to SAR970.9m in 2022, up from SAR1.03bn in 2021.
Earnings per share grew to SAR1.81 from SAR1.62 in 2021.
