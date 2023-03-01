CemNet.com » Cement News » National Cement Co Ltd to open 2.5Mta clinker plant in Kenya

National Cement Co Ltd to open 2.5Mta clinker plant in Kenya

National Cement Co Ltd to open 2.5Mta clinker plant in Kenya
By ICR Newsroom
01 March 2023


Kenya-based National Cement Co Ltd (NCC) has announced it will open a new clinker plant in September 2023. Located in West Pokot, the new plant is expected to have a clinker capacity of 2.5Mta.

NCC owner, Narendra Raval, has said following commissioning of the plant, the company will be the largest producer of clinker in Africa and plans to export clinker to countries in the region that have a deficit.

The feasibility study for the project, commissioned in 2010 by the Kerio Valley Development Authority, showed that the area has large deposits of limestone with the potential to produce 1.2Mta of cement. The new plant would also directly create jobs for at least 2,000 people.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Kenya East Africa National Cement Co Ltd clinker capacity capacity expansion 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com