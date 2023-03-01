National Cement Co Ltd to open 2.5Mta clinker plant in Kenya

ICR Newsroom By 01 March 2023

Kenya-based National Cement Co Ltd (NCC) has announced it will open a new clinker plant in September 2023. Located in West Pokot, the new plant is expected to have a clinker capacity of 2.5Mta.



NCC owner, Narendra Raval, has said following commissioning of the plant, the company will be the largest producer of clinker in Africa and plans to export clinker to countries in the region that have a deficit.



The feasibility study for the project, commissioned in 2010 by the Kerio Valley Development Authority, showed that the area has large deposits of limestone with the potential to produce 1.2Mta of cement. The new plant would also directly create jobs for at least 2,000 people.

Published under