MP Birla Cement opens first ready-mix plant

02 March 2023

MP Birla Cement has launch its first ready-mix concrete plant at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. Present at the opening were stakeholders led by the company’s MD, Mr Sandip Ranjan Ghose.



Produced in fully computerised automated batching plants with advanced testing, MP Birla Cement Perfect Plus RMC caters to the construction requirement of residential and commercial projects like high-rise buildings, bridges, roads, airport runways and metros.

Published under