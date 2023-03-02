Fecto Cement posts 35% revenue growth

Pakistan’s Fecto Cement Ltd has reported revenue of PKR4145m (US$15.15m) in the six months ended 31 December 2022, marking a YoY increase of 34.8 per cent.

Local sales revenue was up 32.7 per cent YoY to PKR3959m, while export revenue advanced by 102 per cent YoY to reach PKR186m. According to the company, the increase was driven by improved selling prices.

Over the six-month period, Fecto Cement sold 311,129t, down 13.87 per cent YoY. Local sales volumes fell by 14.7 per cent YoY to 294,238t, while export sales volumes were up 3.4 per cent YoY to 16,891t. During the same period, the company saw cost of sales increase by 49.1 per cent YoY.

