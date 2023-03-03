Dangote Cement's corporate social responsibility work gains recognition

03 March 2023

Dangote Cement has scooped a number of awards in Zambia and Senegal in recognition of its corporate social responsibility actions.

In Senegal the Conseil National du Patronat (CNP) acknowledged the cement producer's local subsidiary for planting hundreds of trees to mitigate against desert encroachment in various parts of the country, reports The Day Live.

Meanwhile, in Zambia, Dangote’s Ndola subsidiary picked up the Best Community Social Impact Award for Youth Development in recognition of the community skills training centre set up by Dangote to support vocational skills training for less-privileged youths in the community.

