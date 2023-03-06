Carbon Upcycling and A3&Co® sign strategic partnership

06 March 2023

Carbon Upcycling has signed a strategic partnership with A3&Co® to support Carbon Upcycling’s engineering and project delivery. The partnership sets the foundation for Carbon Upcycling and A3&Co® to pave the future of low-carbon concrete and the development of a circular economy.

The partnership comes at a critical moment as Carbon Upcycling expands its operations in Canada and into the USA and European markets. Over the next two years, Carbon Upcycling will be delivering the world’s first supplementary cementitious materials (SCM) enhancement reactor that directly bolts onto existing cement operations. The technology enables decarbonisation by capturing operational emissions from cement production while reducing clinker content to lower the embodied carbon of cement. A3&Co®’s proven track record and industry expertise will assist in both the acceleration and quality of project delivery.

Apoorv Sinha, Carbon Upcycling CEO, commented: "We look forward to collaborating with A3&Co. Their extensive experience working with over 125 facilities across the globe will prove invaluable as we continue to adapt our technology for seamless integration at cement plants, enabling on-site sequestration and utilisation of CO 2 .

This partnership marks our joint endeavour to provide industry with a clear-cut path to decarbonisation, while furthering our mission to be the most impactful carbon tech company of this decade."



Published under