Heracles Group set to acquire Larsinos SA

07 March 2023

Heracles Group (Holcim group), announces the agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Larsinos SA. This acquisition is part of Heracles Group’s growth strategy. The agreement is subject to the approval by the Greek Competition Commission.

Larsinos SA is a fast-growing ready-mix concrete company with assets that include commercial plants, on-site/jobsite ready-mix concrete, aggregates and quarrying.

With this acquisition, in the ready-mix concrete sector, Heracles Group expands its commercial network mainly in the Peloponnese and strengthens its ability to serve any construction project all over Greece with mobile/jobsite ready-mix plants. In the aggregates business, the agreement is expanding the company's geographical footprint in the prefectures of Corinthia, Messinia and Fthiotida.

Dimitris Chanis, CEO of Heacles Group, stated: “We proceed today to another very important investment for Heracles Group, which is part of our strategy for diverse growth, both organic and through partnerships and acquisitions. It also reaffirms Holcim's long-term commitment to the Greek market and confidence in its growth prospects.”



