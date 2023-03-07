Bedeschi opens materials handling excellence centre

07 March 2023

Bedeschi SpA is excited to announce the opening of the new Bedeschi materials handling excellence centre in Germany. This centre enriches the company’s already strong engineering backbone in Italy and will focus on the fields of port handling, stockyard equipment and wagon unloading.

Dr Reza Poorvash will act as the CEO of the new subsidiary based in Saarbrücken, Germany.

Together with the recently-established Australian branch, Bedeschi keeps increasing its know-how in engineering, sales and after sales thus strengthening even more the company’s position in the global material handling industry.



