Uzbekistan produced 15Mt of cement in 2022

07 March 2023

Uzbekistan produced 14.6Mt of cement in 2022, reports UzDaily, giving a per capita production figure for the year of 415kg. This compares to 1770kg in Turkey, 519kg in China and 280kg in the USA.

According to the Institute for Forecasting and Macroeconomic Research (IPMI), the volume of construction work in Uzbekistan between 2017-22 advanced by 71.5 per cent. Cement production over the same timeframe improved by 69.3 per cent with the country’s total cement production capacity coming in at 27Mta.

Published under