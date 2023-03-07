Hoffmann Green gets Chinese patent for its clay-based cement

07 March 2023

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has been granted a Chinese patent for its clay-based H-EVA cement. One year after the granting of the Chinese patent for its H-P2A binder, the company is further developing its intellectual property in this territory with the granting of a patent for its zero per cent clinker H-EVA cement. After more than three years of analysis, the H-EVA patent has been validated by the Chinese Patent Office under the number CN 201880079822.X.

H-EVA is a zero per cent clinker cement based on an alkaline ettringitic technology based on activated clay. It is presented in the form of a powder that can be stored in a silo. With a mechanical strength of up to 60MPa at 28 days, its strong technical performance makes it suitable for all types of concrete applications in buildings and on roads. According to the company, H-EVA is notably used by the Bouygues Construction group in the context of zero per cent clinker clay concrete projects.

