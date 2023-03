South Valley Cement reports decline in net losses in 2022

08 March 2023

Egypt’s South Valley Cement has reported sales in 2022 of EGP873.73m (US$28.3m), up from EGP284.62m in the previous year, according to Zawya. Over the same period, the company saw a net loss of EGP208.74m, compared to a loss of EGP225.45m in 2021, giving a loss per share of EGP0.43 as of 31 December 2022, versus EGP0.47 at the same time a year earlier.





