Progressive Planet launches PozGlass pilot plant

09 March 2023

Canada-based Progressive Planet, a CleanTech and manufacturing company specialising in the creation of planet-friendly products, has announced that it will be building a pilot plant to produce up to 3200tpa of PozGlass™ 100G, a CleanTech low carbon cement that can dramatically reduce the cement industry’s carbon footprint. Made from 100 per cent post-consumer glass, PozGlass replaces carbon emitting ingredients used in the making of cement. It can also replace fly ash in concrete.

PozGlass offers further environmental benefits by capturing and permanently sequestering CO 2 emitted by Progressive Planet’s natural gas dryer. For the first time in 30 years, Progressive Planet will sequester CO 2 and convert it into sodium carbonate, a permanent carbon sequestration. Progressive Planet’s legacy cat litter operations purchase sodium carbonate to create clumping cat litter, creating a circular economy within its own operations.

“With PozGlass, a CleanTech breakthrough from our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation in Kamloops, we are producing one of many upcoming private-sector solutions that are needed to meet the 2050 Net Zero targets to fight climate change,” said Progressive Planet CEO, Steve Harpur.

According to the company, PozGlass has already been produced and tested in partnership with various third-party laboratories using industry standards. The positive results have driven the company’s decision to begin construction of the PozGlass pilot plant. Progressive Planet plans to find industry partners to finance and build other plants at industrial scale in various locations.

The best locations for industrial scale PozGlass production are at cement kilns where PozGlass could be mixed with Portland cement at up to a 50 per cent ratio. “Progressive Planet operates one of the largest, natural gas-fired, industrial mineral dryers in Canada,” added Mr Harpur. “I’m happy to say that by producing PozGlass at our Kamloops headquarters, we will soon be sequestering CO 2 we currently emit, contributing to British Columbia’s and Canada’s GHG reduction targets.”

The pilot plant is expected to begin construction in 2023 and be operational in 2024.

