Dugongo Cimentos announces new plant

09 March 2023

Dugongo Cimentos is building a new 6000tpd cement plant in Nacala-Porto, Nampula province, on the northern cost of Mozambique. The project is believed to cost US$192m, according to Macao News.

The company currently runs a 2Mta integrated plant in Maputo province.

The construction sector in Mozambique was estimated to be worth US$724.6m in 2021 with average annual growth of over four per cent forecast in 2023-26.

