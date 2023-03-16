Yanbu Cement full-year profit up 35%

Saudi Arabia-based Yanbu Cement has reported a 35 per cent increase in full-year net profit to SAR215.41m (US$57.44m) from SAR159.56m in the year-ago period.
Sales were up five per cent YoY to SAR981.17m from SAR934.03m on the back of improved selling prices in the domestic and export markets. In addition, the cost of sales decreased. Clinker production increased.
