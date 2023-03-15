Nexe plans EUR400m decarbonisation investment

Croatia-based Nexe announced a EUR400m project to construct a new carbon-neutral clinker production line at its Našice cement plant. The project will also enable the transportation and storage of 700,000t of CO2 at Bockovci-1, and creates opportunities for revenue generation.



Nexe will seek financing from the EU’s Innovation fund. It has already signed an agreement with thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions to design and build the new production line. The new line is scheduled to enter operation in 2029.

