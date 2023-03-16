Dalmia Cement and Vedanta Aluminium team up to produce low-carbon cement

Vedanta Aluminium has entered into a long-term partnership with Dalmia Cement (Bharat) for the supply of industrial wastes such as fly ash and spent pot lining (SPL) to produce low-carbon cement.



Under the agreement, Vedanta’s large aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda will transport around 20 rakes of fly ash per month for five years to Dalmia’s cement plants in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Assam, as well as supply SPL to Dalmia’s Rajgangpur plant in Odisha for three years.



Every tonne of fly ash used can help save around 700-800kg of carbon emissions, 4.2mkJ of energy and 341l of water.



"Dalmia Cement is one of India's pioneering homegrown cement companies. As a prominent Indian cement manufacturer and thought leader, Dalmia Cement continues to aspire to enhance value in a sustainable way for all its stakeholders. Our partnership with Vedanta Aluminium demonstrates the commitment of both the companies towards supporting the sustainability agenda of both the cement and aluminium industry. We are delighted to partner with Vedanta in this initiative which will contribute towards our climate action targets,” said a spokesperson for Dalmia.



Sunil Gupta, CEO of Vedanta Ltd, said, "In our pursuit of promoting circular utilisation of industrial wastes & by-products, Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda is proud to partner with Dalmia Cement for effective management of industrial waste streams. Given the nature of the industry, a large-scale aluminium producer like Vedanta is a long-term reliable circular-economy partner for the cement industry. Strategic collaborations such as this will provide multiple benefits in terms of enhanced quality, sustainability and cost benefits to cement manufacturing, while helping us in gainful waste management. Our waste-to-wealth initiatives are designed to develop thriving value-chains for converting our by-products into resources for complementary industries and is a significant step forward in our journey towards becoming a leader in sustainable development."







