Holcim acquires Polish recast concrete producer

17 March 2023

Holcim has acquired HM Factory, a provider of precast concrete solutions with net sales of CHF18m. Its solutions cover a wide variety of needs, such as walls, staircases and balconies. HM Factory is ideally positioned to capitalise on growth in industrial and residential construction. The company supplies Polish construction projects as well as exporting to Scandinavian markets.

Miljan Gutovic, region head Europe: “HM Factory is a perfect complement to our existing operations, offering multiple technological and raw material synergies. I look forward to welcoming the employees of HM Factory, whose expertise will be invaluable in accelerating green growth, especially in highly efficient modular construction.”

HM Factory is based near Warsaw in central Poland and employs 70 people. Its precast solutions use waste generated on the construction site. With Holcim, HM Factory aims to capitalise on innovative construction trends such as 3D printing technology to drive smart design.

