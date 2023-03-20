Akmenes Cementas to import SRF to replace coal

Lithuania-based Akmenes Cementas plans to import up to 200,000t of solid recovered fuel (SRF) each year, replacing its use of coal. According to the Baltic Business Daily, the company currently uses around 130,000t of coal each year. By 2024 SRF will replace 75 per cent of the coal, rising to 90 per cent by the end of 2027.

Akmenes Cementas is reportedly in the process of installing specialist equipment for the handling and burning of the SRF, which will arrive via the port of Klaipeda. On arrival, the SRF will be stored at the port before being transported to Naujoji Akmene by road or rail. The company is intending to source the new fuel from supplies in Lithuania and across Europe, including Poland and the UK.





