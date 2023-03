City Cement reports drop in net profit in 2022

ICR Newsroom By 21 March 2023

Sales of Saudi-Arabia-based City Cement saw a 13.1 per cent fall to SAR431.4m (US$115m) in 2022 from SAR496.7m in 2021, reports Reuters.



Net profit after zakat and tax was down 28.3 per cent YoY to SAR115m from SAR160.3m in 2021.

City Cement operates a 5.28Mta integrated cement plant at Marat, northwest of Riyadh in central Saudi Arabia.

Published under