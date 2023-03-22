CRH appoints new non-executive director

CRH plc has appointed Christina Verchere as non-executive director, effective from 20 March 2023. Ms Verchere, a dual British and US citizen, is chief executive officer of OMV Petrom SA (OMVP), a position she has held since 2018.

OMVP is the largest integrated energy company in southern and eastern Europe, and is active across the energy value chain from oil and gas production to power generation and supply. Prior to joining OMVP, Ms Verchere spent over 20 years working with BP plc, where she held a variety of senior leadership positions in the UK, the US, Canada and Indonesia, including regional president, Asia-Pacific and regional president, Canada.

Commenting on the appointment, Richie Boucher, chairman of CRH, said: “We are delighted that Christina has joined the board. Her extensive operational experience within capital-intensive businesses in the geographic markets in which CRH operates, including Eastern Europe and North America, and her knowledge in the areas of energy transition and climate change will enhance the skills and expertise of the board as we continue to execute our strategy and drive shareholder value.”

