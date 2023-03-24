Bamburi Cement announces new CEO

24 March 2023

Kenya's Bamburi Cement (part of the Holcim Group) has appointed Mohit Kapoor as its new chief executive officer, effective from 1 April 2023. Mr Kapoor replaces Seddiq Hassani who has left the company after five years at the helm, reports Business Daily Africa. Mr Kapoor has over 20 years’ experience in corporate leadership having held several high level management positions within the Holcim Group, including CEO of Holcim Qatar and head of growth and innovation at Holcim India.

Bamburi has also announced that John Stull, a non-executive director who has been the Holcim area manager for sub-Sahara Africa, is retiring from the group on 31 March 2023. He has been replaced by Rajesh Surana. Guillaume Dubreuil, the non-executive director who has been chief financial officer for Asia, Middle East and Africa at Holcim, has also resigned and has been replaced by Sonal Shrivastava.

