Summit Materials appoints Executive VP and CFO

27 March 2023

Summit Materials is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Anderson as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective from 1 March 2023.

Mr Anderson has been an integral member of Summit's leadership team, serving as president of the central region since 2020. In addition to over two decades of industry experience with Hamm and Summit companies, he has recently distinguished himself by moving swiftly to deliver on the Elevate Summit goals.

By prioritising aggregates-led portfolio actions and an intentional focus on the high-growth Kansas City market, he has transformed the central region into a more materials-oriented business. His leadership in shifting towards a streamlined, aggregates centric portfolio representing approximately 75 per cent of adjusted EBITDA and positions the central region for continued growth and improved profitability, according to the company.



Mr Anderson will be taking over from Brian Harris, who has served as Summit's CFO since 2013. Mr Harris will take on a non-executive role until his retirement date later this year and then will move into an advisory role through to the end of 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

As CFO, Mr Anderson will oversee Summit's financial operations and work closely with the executive team to carry out the company's strategic plan, Elevate Summit.

Published under