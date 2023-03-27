CNBM reports 17% drop in sales in 2022

China National Building Material Company Ltd (CNBM) has reported sales of CNY230.167bn (US$33,441m) in 2022, down 16.5 per cent YoY from CNY275.618bn in the previous year. Net income over the same period fell from CNY17.094bn to CNY8.650bn, while basic earnings per share declined from CNY1.932 to CNY0.944. Net profit fell to CNY7.96bn in 2022 compared to CNY16.3bn in 2021, down 51 per cent YoY. According to the company, cement production contracted 10.5 per cent to a decade-low of 2.13bt in 2022 due to headwinds pressurising China’s real-estate market.

