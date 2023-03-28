Sagar Cements appoints new director

India’s Sagar Cements Ltd has appointed Shri Ravichandran Rajagopal as an independent director of the company, effective from 27 March 2023 for a period of five years. A graduate in mechanical engineering, Mr Rajagopal is currently a whole-time director on the board of Anjani Foods Ltd. He has also held roles at Ciba Geigy Ltd, Vijay Cements, Elico Healthcare Ltd and Sri Vishnu Educational Society.

