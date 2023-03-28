Sagar Cements appoints new director

India’s Sagar Cements Ltd has appointed Shri Ravichandran Rajagopal as an independent director of the company, effective from 27 March 2023 for a period of five years. A graduate in mechanical engineering, Mr Rajagopal is currently a whole-time director on the board of Anjani Foods Ltd. He has also held roles at Ciba Geigy Ltd, Vijay Cements, Elico Healthcare Ltd and Sri Vishnu Educational Society.Published under Cement News
