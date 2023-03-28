Intercem Engineering celebrates its 20-year anniversary

28 March 2023

On 14 April 2003, 20 years ago, Intercem Engineering GmbH was founded, followed by Intercem Installation GmbH in 2007. Intercem Engineering began its business with the sale of used machines for the cement industry. These were professionally overhauled and sold worldwide in almost new condition.

Today, the Intercem Group consists of the system manufacturers Intercem Engineering GmbH and Intercem Installation GmbH, both based in Oelde, Germany, as well as Intercem Cement AG, in Zug, Switzerland. The production facility is located in Oelde. The three companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Swiss Intercem Holding AG in Zug. The group currently employs around 50 people, mainly engineers and technicians.

Thanks to decades of experience and international networking, Intercem offers its customers a comprehensive range of services in cement plant construction from a single source. The available, tailor-made spectrum ranges from individual components to upgrades of existing plants up to complete cement plants, according to the company. Intercem's guiding principle is: good organisation and clear agreements guarantee quick success. The company's concept is geared towards flexibly adapting to the diverse challenges that arise when working in many different countries. With an export quota of approximately 80 per cent, its main sales markets are currently in West Africa, France, Sweden and Germany.

