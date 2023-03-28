GICA's cement and its Chlef plant obtain CE certification

28 March 2023

The Chlef Cement plant and Entreprise des Ciments et Dérivés d'Echéliff (ECDE), affiliated to the Algerian Cement Industrial Complex Groupe Industriel des Ciments d'Algérie (GICA), has obtained the certificate of conformity to European standards (CE) for the cement it produces.

The company produces Jika Biton (42.5 N) Jerry Portland cement, Jika Bunyan (32.5 N) Jerry Portland cement, Jica Achievements (52.5 N) Jerry Portland cement, Anti Gica (42.5 N-SR5) sulphate-resistant Portland cement.

Certificates of conformity with European standards and standards are awarded by the French Society for Standardisation (AFNOR). These certifications allow GICA to facilitate the entry of its products into foreign markets, especially European ones.

Published under